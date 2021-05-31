Three killed in separate incidents

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Three persons were killed in separate incidents near here Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, two persons were riding on a motorcycle when a speeding container truck hit them near NFC Mills, Khurrianwala to Jarranwala Road.

As a result, one Abbas Ali s/o Riasat Ali was killed on the spot while Muhammad Ali Raza suffered injuries. They belonged to Chak No 104 Bandhianwala.

In second incident, a motorcyclist Muhammad Waseem s/o Muhammad Rafique was hit to death by a bus near Lakkarr Mandi on Jhang Road.

Separately, Muhammad Imran s/o Niaz Ahmed suffered bullet injuries in quarrel with neighbor. He was shifted to DHQ hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.