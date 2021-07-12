Three killed in separate incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Three persons, including a child, were killed, while two others suffered injuries in separate incidents during the last 24 hours in the district.

According to police on Monday, two children--Abdullah (4) and Humera (10), were playing in their house in Samundri city when the pillar of main gate collapsed.

Abdullah died-on-the-spot, while Humera was shifted to hospital.

In another incident, a speeding bus hit two motorcyclists-- Zohaib and Khizar near chak number 263-RB.

Both the persons received injuries and were shifted to Civil hospital. However, Zohaib succumbed to head injuries.

Separately, a speeding car hit to death a passer-by identified as Munney Khan, near Khannoana area on Jaraanwala road. Concerned police was investigating the incident.