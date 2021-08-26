Three killed in separate incidents

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Two persons committed suicide while another drowned in canal while bathing in separate incidents in various parts of the district.

According to police, Muhammad Aslam (46), resident of Kot Mir Baz Khan, committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan over domestic dispute.

Similarly, Shakeel Ahmed (35), resident of Ghosia Colony ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan for being jobless.

Police were investigating.

In another incident, Qazzafi (25), resident of Golarchi village drowned in Head Balloki canal near Phoolnagar while taking bath.

Rescue-1122 fished out the body and handed over to the heir.