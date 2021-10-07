Three killed in separate incidents

Three persons were killed in separate incidents of violence and road mishap occurred in different areas of the district

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Three persons were killed in separate incidents of violence and road mishap occurred in different areas of the district.

According to police, a man lodged report with Police Station Chota Lahor that his father, Gul Rahim was killed by Rahim Khan and Imran.

Attackers managed to flee the scene. Reason behind the incident was an old enmity.

In second incident that happened within limits of Kalu Khan Police Station, a man was allegedly shot dead by his brother over a property dispute.

Meanwhile, an eighteen years old student was killed when his two-wheeler was hit by a tractor trolley on Mardan-Swabi Road.