Three Killed In Separate Incidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2022 | 11:50 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Three persons were killed, while another suffered bullet injury in separate incidents near here on Wednesday.

Rescue-1122 said that an unknown vehicle ran over an elderly man in front of WAPDA city on canal expressway. The deceased, yet to be identified,was handed over to Khurrianwala police.

Similarly,the same incident was reported near Chak 69-RB Ghaseetpura in which a speeding vehicle hit to death unidentified man.The victim was handed over to Balochni police station.

In another incident, a man identified as Muhammad Saeed s/o Abdul Majeed, 80, resident of Karachi was found dead mysteriously in a hotel room near Kohistan bus stand, Rajbah road.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Ismael (40), r/o chak 226-RB Malkhanwala ,suffered bullet injury in his leg as while cleaning the gun, it went off accidentally.He was shifted to DHQ hospital.

