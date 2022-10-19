Three killed in separate incidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Three persons were killed in two different incidents near here on Wednesday.

According to rescue, a motorcyclist Rafaqat Ali s/o Liaqat Ali, resident of Chak no 29, Narrwala road was riding a two-wheeler near Ameen pur bypass when a speeding coaster hit him to death.

The body was handed over to Sandal Bar police station.

Separately, two brothers Asif Ali and Wajid Ali r/o 226-RB, Khurrianwala were shot dead by their relatives near Faizan-e-Madina, Khurrianwala over enmity.

Khurrianwala police station took the bodies into custody for legal action.