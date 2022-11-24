UrduPoint.com

Three Killed In Separate Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2022 | 02:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Three persons were killed while another suffered injuries in separate incidents near here on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 said that Muhammad Riaz r/o Sargodha was on his way near Lyallpur galleria on canal road when his two-wheeler collided with tractor trolley from rear side.He died on the spot,while Muhammad Ashraf suffered injuries.

Rescue team shifted the injured to DHQ hospital,while the body was handed over to Madina town police.

In another accident,motorcyclist Basit r/o Chak no 157-RB, Gojra was hit to death by a bus near Jamia Chishtia chowk , Sargodha road. The body was shifted to Allied hospital for postmortem.

A laborer Muhammad Atif r/o Chak 509-GB Sammundri was working on roof top of an under construction house in his village when he suffered fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

