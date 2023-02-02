Three killed in separate incidents

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :At least three people including a woman were killed in separate incidents of firing and suicide in Bannu district on Thursday.

According to the police spokesman, a man identified as Rehmat Ullah, resident of Shobarkhel, Bakakhel was killed when the accused identified as Mamtali, Allah Jan and Naseeb fired at him in Ladikhel area.

Two pedestrians including Eida Khan of Customs, Bakakhel and Manza Pir of Ghorakhel also sustained bullet injuries.

In the second incident, Sayyed Muhammad Sajjad, resident of Peshin was killed by accidental fire when his friends were loading a gun in Adil Kot area of Saddar police station.

The third incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Cantt police station where the wife of Sabeel shot herself dead with a pistol over domestic dispute.

Police have registered cases of all three incidents and started investigation.