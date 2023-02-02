UrduPoint.com

Three Killed In Separate Incidents

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Three killed in separate incidents

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :At least three people including a woman were killed in separate incidents of firing and suicide in Bannu district on Thursday.

According to the police spokesman, a man identified as Rehmat Ullah, resident of Shobarkhel, Bakakhel was killed when the accused identified as Mamtali, Allah Jan and Naseeb fired at him in Ladikhel area.

Two pedestrians including Eida Khan of Customs, Bakakhel and Manza Pir of Ghorakhel also sustained bullet injuries.

In the second incident, Sayyed Muhammad Sajjad, resident of Peshin was killed by accidental fire when his friends were loading a gun in Adil Kot area of Saddar police station.

The third incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Cantt police station where the wife of Sabeel shot herself dead with a pistol over domestic dispute.

Police have registered cases of all three incidents and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Bannu Fire Police Police Station Suicide Wife Man Saddar Women All

Recent Stories

KSRelief launches 3rd phase of distribution of non ..

KSRelief launches 3rd phase of distribution of nonfood items among flood victims

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan expects cooperation from Afghan interim G ..

Pakistan expects cooperation from Afghan interim Govt to address challenge of te ..

17 minutes ago
 EmSAT optional for higher education institutions, ..

EmSAT optional for higher education institutions, from 2023-2024 academic year: ..

20 minutes ago
 Dar vows to transform banking system in accordance ..

Dar vows to transform banking system in accordance with Islamic teachings

22 minutes ago
 PM calls for tapping coal, wind & solar energy pot ..

PM calls for tapping coal, wind & solar energy potential of country

27 minutes ago
 Aldar enters strategic partnership with Dubai Hold ..

Aldar enters strategic partnership with Dubai Holding to debut in Dubai real est ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.