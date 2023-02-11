UrduPoint.com

Three Killed In Separate Incidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2023 | 02:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Three people were killed in separate incidents in and around the city during the last 24 hours.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Saturday that police were carrying an under-custody accused Tasawar Shagh (40), resident of Syedwala to the district courts for appearance in a case when unidentified persons opened fire at him near Chak No. 357-GB, in the limits of City Jaranwala police station.

He died on the spot.

Meanwhile, a body of youth identified as Imtiaz Aziz (28), resident of Chak No.443-GB who went missing five days ago was found hanged from a tree near Warraich Pump Tandla Road Sammundri.

Similarly, Ali Raza (25), resident of Chak No.425-GB was climbing up an electric pole when he received an electric shock and died on the spot.

The victim was mentally retarded, says family sources.

The police took bodies into custody and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

