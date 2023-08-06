Open Menu

Three Killed In Separate Incidents

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2023 | 09:10 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Three persons including an employee of Punjab health department were killed in three separate incidents in various parts of Attock on Sunday, police and rescue sources said.

In the first incident, 38 years old Muhammad Saqib- an employee of the Punjab health department presently posted at district headquarters hospital was stabbed to death in the limits of Attock city Police station. The assailants managed to escape after restoring aerial firing.

In the second, 50 years old, Afghan national was axed to death in Jallo area near Burhan motorway interchange in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station.

Police sources said that the deceased identified as Imrat Khan, who runs a small shop on GT road.

On Sunday, when he was going to open his shop, unknown masked men intercepted him and attacked him with axes and killed him.

Later, the attackers throw his body at a vacant plot and fled away from the scene successfully. Moreover, a 55 years old man crushed to death by a speeding car on Islamabad-Peshawar motorway near Burhan rest area in the same police station limits.

Rescue and hospital sources said that the man was crossing motorway when a speeding car ran over them. Later his body was shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital for autopsy. The body was not identified till filing news report. Respective Police registered three separate cases and handed over the bodies after autopsy.

