Three Killed In Separate Incidents

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 09:29 PM

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Three people were killed in different incidents in and around Okara city on Thursday.

According to police, a rashly driven car hit a motorcycle near Adda Gamber and as a result of which, motorcyclist Nazir Masih died on the spot.

In another accident, an unidentified man crushed to death under the wheels of a train near district courts Okara.

In a suicide incident, Zeeshan ended his life by swallowing poisonous pills in Chak 20/1-R over domestic dispute.

Police are looking into the matters.

