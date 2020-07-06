Three killed in separate incidents

OKARA, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Three persons were killed in separate incidents in the district on Monday.

According to police, a labourer were busy in installation of an electricity pole near Pul Joriyan Renala Khurd by-pass when a concrete beam fell on the workers.

The mishap caused injuries to two workers--Younus and Shoaib.

They were shifted to local hospital where Younus succumbed to severe injuries.

In another incident, a prayer leader died of electric shock. As per family sources, Zulfiqar was repairing an electric wire in his house in village Sharian Maafi when he received severe electric shock and died on spot.

Meanwhile,local police recovered a man's body from a canal near villageBakho Shah. A team started investigation to identify the deceased and determine circumstances of his death.