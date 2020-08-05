Three killed in separate incidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Three persons were killed in separate incidents in and around the city during last 12 hours.

According to police, Muhammad Jibran was going to Lahore by a motorcycle when it crashed into footpath near Kasur Garden. He died on the spot.

In another incident, 16-year-old Awais drowned in BRB canal near village Laeil, Mustafabad while taking a dip. Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and fished out the body from the canal and handed it over to the heirs.

In third incident, Rafaqat Ali was playing cards with his friends at his village Waheegal, Mustafaabad when he received a stray bullet. He died on the spot.

Mustafabad police have registered a case and started investigation.