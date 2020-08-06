UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed In Separate Incidents

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 01:00 PM

Three killed in separate incidents

KASUR, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Three persons were killed in separate incidents in Kasur.

Police said on Thursday that 35-year-old Khalid,r/o Arzani pur,Alla Abad consumed poisonous pills over domestic issues and died on the spot.Police registered case and started investigation.

In another incident,a 8-year-old minor boy Khalid r/o Raja Jang, was bathing in Raja Jang canal when he suddenly went into deep water and drowned. On getting information, Rescue-1122 divers reached the spot and fished out the body.

The body was handed over to family after completing medico-legal formalities.

Separately,Phool Nagar police recovered a body of unidentified man from Feed mill Dina Nnathand shifted it to hospital.Police said the body,yet to be identified,was suspected to be drug addict.

Related Topics

Police Water Died Man Kasur Dina Family From

Recent Stories

Cricketers appreciate Australia for producing spec ..

25 minutes ago

PCB announces financial support for unemployed wom ..

37 minutes ago

FM asks OIC, Muslim Ummah to be united on Kashmir ..

1 hour ago

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz indicted in Ramzan S ..

1 hour ago

PCB announces financial support for unemployed wom ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan witnesses improvement in recoveries from ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.