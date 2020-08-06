Three killed in separate incidents

KASUR, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Three persons were killed in separate incidents in Kasur.

Police said on Thursday that 35-year-old Khalid,r/o Arzani pur,Alla Abad consumed poisonous pills over domestic issues and died on the spot.Police registered case and started investigation.

In another incident,a 8-year-old minor boy Khalid r/o Raja Jang, was bathing in Raja Jang canal when he suddenly went into deep water and drowned. On getting information, Rescue-1122 divers reached the spot and fished out the body.

The body was handed over to family after completing medico-legal formalities.

Separately,Phool Nagar police recovered a body of unidentified man from Feed mill Dina Nnathand shifted it to hospital.Police said the body,yet to be identified,was suspected to be drug addict.