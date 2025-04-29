Three killed in separate incidents in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Two teenagers, Hamid Ali (12) and Farooq Ali (19), drowned in the River Haro in Attock while trying to beat the heat. The brothers were swept away by strong currents while bathing.

According to rescue sources, in a separate incident, a man, Javaid Akhter, was stabbed to death by his son, Raheem, over a domestic dispute in Fatehjang.

The victim's body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Fatehjang for autopsy.

The police registered separate cases and launched investigations into both incidents.

This marks the fourth murder case in Fatehjang police station limits within the last 20 days, raising concerns about the authorities' ability to apprehend culprits.

