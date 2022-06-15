UrduPoint.com

Three Killed In Separate Incidents In Swabi

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2022 | 09:51 AM

Three killed in separate incidents in Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :At least three people were killed in separate incidents in district Swabi, police informed on Tuesday.

In the first incident a drug addict shot dead his father and injured the sister, after the father warned his son over drug addiction.

The injured girl told Swabi police that her father Sartaj was killed and she sustained bullet injury when her brother Fahan started firing during a verbal clash with the father.

In the second incident a 43-year-old man, identified as Sanaullah, resident of Nawagai, Buner died after drowning in Stefa Canal. The rescue workers retrieved the body from water and handed over to heirs.

Meanwhile, a prayer leader, Maulana Abdul Basit died after receiving an electric shock in Moza Shiekh Dheri in Swabi district.

