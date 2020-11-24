Three killed in separate road accidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as three persons were killed,while five others suffered injuries in separate road accidents here in and around Kasur.

Police said on Tuesday that Muhammad Yasin r/o Dostpura along with his 12 year-old son Ghulam Nabi,was traveling on motorcycle when a speeding tractor trolley hit and ran over the two wheelers near Changa Manga.Consequently, both suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies to hospital,while police started investigation.

Inanother incident,a speeding car hit to death a motorcyclist Muhammad Akram r/o Okara near Shaheed check post,Changa Manga.

Separately,a passenger bus fell into nullah Roohi due to over-speed. Several passengers were the workers of Nafees factory,Kot Radha Kishan.As a result,Salma bibi (30),Mansoor Ali (40),Muhammad Yousuf (22),Imran Ahmed (40) and Abdul Hafeez(24) suffered injuries.

On getting information, the Rescue team reached the spot and shifted the injured to THQ hospital.