Three Killed In Separate Road Accidents

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2022 | 03:37 PM

Three killed in separate road accidents

Three people including a woman were killed while another sustained multiple injuries in different road accidents during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Three people including a woman were killed while another sustained multiple injuries in different road accidents during the last 24 hours.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Wednesday that a rashly driven van hit a motorcycle near Sitara Colony Phattak at Risala Road and as a result of which motorcyclist Muraad Ali (60) died on the spot.

In another accident, Shehnaz Bibi (34) died on the spot while Shehroz (24) sustained injuries when a truck hit a motorcycle near Aspire College at Sammundri Mini Bypass road.

Similarly, 22-year-old Abdul Ghaffar was killed after falling from a moving tractor trolley near 40-Morh at Jaranwala-Lahore Road.

Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies to mortuary and injured to hospital.

Further investigation was underway.

