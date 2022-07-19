Three killed in separate road accidents

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Three people including a girl were killed while another sustained injuries in separate road accidents here on Tuesday.

According to rescue-1122, Qazi Manzoor, resident of Vijh village, along with his 12-year-old daughter Sidra was returning home from Sargodha when a rashly driven car hit his motorbike near Chak 92-NB Morh.

Both the father and daughter died on the spot.

Similarly, a recklessly driven car hit a motorcycle on Bhalwal road near Chak 33-NB, killing Jabeen Hashmi on the spot and injuring her son Ahmad Bilal.

Rescue team shifted the bodies and injured to the nearby hospitals.

Cases have been registered against the drivers.