Three killed in separate road accidents

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) -:Three persons were killed while another two suffered injuries in separate road accidents in Farooka and Sillanwali police limits.

Police spokesman said on Monday that Muhammad Nawaz,resident of Muhallah Mustafabad Farooqa town along with his two companions-- Nazar Muhammad and Suleman was travelling on motorcycle on Sillanwali-Sahiwal road when the two-wheeler collided with a cart near Chistia Sugar Mills.

Consequently, Muhammad Nawaz and Nazar Muhammad died on the spot while Suleman sustained injuries.

In another accident,a speedy driven truck hit to death a motorcyclist Muhammad Awais (17) and injured his brother Faizan of chak 135/SB Sillanwali,However the accused driver Iqbal managed to escape.

The injured persons were shifted to THQ hospital.

Police have registered separate cases.