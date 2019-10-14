UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed In Separate Road Accidents

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 03:10 PM

Three killed in separate road accidents

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) -:Three persons were killed while another two suffered injuries in separate road accidents in Farooka and Sillanwali police limits.

Police spokesman said on Monday that Muhammad Nawaz,resident of Muhallah Mustafabad Farooqa town along with his two companions-- Nazar Muhammad and Suleman was travelling on motorcycle on Sillanwali-Sahiwal road when the two-wheeler collided with a cart near Chistia Sugar Mills.

Consequently, Muhammad Nawaz and Nazar Muhammad died on the spot while Suleman sustained injuries.

In another accident,a speedy driven truck hit to death a motorcyclist Muhammad Awais (17) and injured his brother Faizan of chak 135/SB Sillanwali,However the accused driver Iqbal managed to escape.

The injured persons were shifted to THQ hospital.

Police have registered separate cases.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Driver Road Died Farooqa Sillanwali

Recent Stories

India partially allows cell phone service in Occup ..

1 minute ago

Balochistan and Sindh record wins on opening day o ..

5 minutes ago

Wall Street Exchange inaugurates new store in Satw ..

15 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa begin their National T20 Cup ca ..

21 minutes ago

UAE, Russia to strengthen cooperation in oil, peac ..

26 minutes ago

1 in 3 Pakistanis sacrificed a Goat on Eid ul Adha ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.