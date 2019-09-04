Three Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 06:21 PM
Three persons were killed in different road accidents in tehsil Jarranwala on Wednesday
According to police spokesman, Imran of Chak No 128-GB was standing along the canal road when a recklessely driven bus hit him.
He sustained severe injuries and succumbed to his injuries at hospital.
In another accident, two persons were killed when a car collided with a tractor trolley, in the limits of Lundianwala police station.
Police have handed over the bodies to heirs after completing legal formalities.