Three Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Faisalabad

Wed 04th September 2019 | 06:21 PM

Three killed in separate road accidents in Faisalabad

Three persons were killed in different road accidents in tehsil Jarranwala on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Three persons were killed in different road accidents in tehsil Jarranwala on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, Imran of Chak No 128-GB was standing along the canal road when a recklessely driven bus hit him.

He sustained severe injuries and succumbed to his injuries at hospital.

In another accident, two persons were killed when a car collided with a tractor trolley, in the limits of Lundianwala police station.

Police have handed over the bodies to heirs after completing legal formalities.

