Three Killed In Separate Road Mishaps In Mianwali

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 05:15 PM

Three killed in separate road mishaps in Mianwali

Three persons were killed in separate road accidents in Esa Khel police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Three persons were killed in separate road accidents in Esa Khel police limits.

Police said on Monday that Muhammad Imran s/o Muhammad Khalid, resident of village Rasheed Khan ,Tehsil Esa Khel along with his brother Muhammad Tariq was traveling on motorcycle towards Mianwali when speeding driven car coming from opposite direction collided with the two-wheeler near the village.

Consequently,both brothers died on the spot.

In another accident, a speeding driven motorcyclist Tahir Zia hit to death a pedestrian Anwar Ali, 43 while crossing the road in Bala Khel.

Police arrested the car and motorcycle drivers and impounded the vehicles and registered separate cases.

