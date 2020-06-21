UrduPoint.com
Three Killed In Sharqpur Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 01:50 PM

Three killed in Sharqpur road accident

Sheikupura , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :At least three persons including a woman were killed in Sharqpur road accident, an area located at Sheikupura of Punjab province, police reported on Sunday.

According to details, a high speed Oil Tanker hit the two wheeler at Sharqpur road, resulted in killing of three persons on the spot.

The driver of Oil Tanker after commiting negligence in driving, fled from the scene. Police rushed to site for shifting woman, her husband & a child to nearby hospital for necessary procedure . investigations are underway.

