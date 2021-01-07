UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed In Sheikhupura Furnace Oil Factory Fire

Muhammad Irfan 6 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 01:08 PM

Three killed in Sheikhupura furnace oil factory fire

Three district officials have been given Party disciplinary warnings for their dereliction of duty in COVID-19 prevention and control in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, according to a notice issued by the municipal discipline inspection and supervisory authorities

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :c.

According to initial reports , Rescue 1122 spokesman said district administration and police along with other ten fire tenders rushed to the spot are taking part in the operation to extinguish the fire.

The fire was so huge that police and Rescue 1122 officials got the surrounding buildings vacated to avoid any accident and the real cause has yet to be ascertained, private channels reported.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Fire Police Oil Sheikhupura Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

"A Little Red Flower" continues leading box office ..

2 seconds ago

Chinese premier congratulates Georgian PM on re-as ..

3 seconds ago

Beijing records coldest morning in over five decad ..

5 seconds ago

Liverpool legend Ian Rush visits Dubai Sports Coun ..

27 minutes ago

China's Hebei punishes 3 district officials for in ..

8 seconds ago

One in five tested positive for COVID-19 in U.S. L ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.