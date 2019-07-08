Three killed in Sillanwali accident in Sargodha

Three persons of a family, including a child, were killed in a road accident in Sillanwali police limits on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) -:Three persons of a family, including a child, were killed in a road accident in Sillanwali police limits on Monday.

Police sources said that Muhammad Arif resident of Chak 52/NB along with his wife Sumaira bibi (28), son Shahid Abbas (8) was riding a motorcycle on Sargodha-Sillanwali road when a car hit them near Chak 116/NB.

All the three family members died on the spot,while the car driver Ameer Abdullah got injured.

Deceased were shifted to THQ hospital Silanwali for postmortem and the injured was referred to DHQ hospital Sargodha in serious condition.

Police was looking into the matter.