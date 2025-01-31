Three Killed In Swabi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Three people, including a father, son, and a female passerby, were killed in a shooting incident near Kala Pul on Jehangira Road on Friday.
According to police, another passerby was injured in the firing, while the assailants fled the scene, reported a private news channel.
The bodies and the injured person have been shifted to the hospital. Police suspect the attack was linked to personal enmity. Further investigation was underway to determine the cause of the incident.
