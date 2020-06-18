UrduPoint.com
Three Killed In Swat Roof Collapse

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 11:10 AM

Three killed in Swat roof collapse

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Three persons including two children were killed and a woman was injured when the roof of their house collapsed in Matta, Swat district on Thursday morning.

According to rescue sources, the dead and the injured were sitting around a stove when the roof of their house caved in.

Official of the Rescue 1122 said teams of rescuers reached the spot after receiving the call that roof of a house had collapsed.

The official said three including two children died on the spot while an injured woman was recovered from the rubble and shifted to hospital, private tv channels reported.

