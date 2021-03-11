Three killed in traffic accident

(@FahadShabbir)

RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Three persons were killed, while four others suffered injuries in a rickshaw-truck collision on Depalpur road,near here.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson on Thursday, a speeding truck hit a rickshaw near Hanif Rice mill.

Three passengers including a man, woman and a child received severe injuries and died on the spot. Another two women and as many men sustained injuries.

On getting information Rescue-1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured persons to THQ hospital after providing them first aid.