Three killed in traffic accident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Atleast three persons were killed while 17 others sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred in Shangla district due to passenger van brake failure here on Monday.

According to details, the incident unfolded when the driver lost control due to brake failure.

Rescue and emergency teams were immediately reached the incident place and shifted the bodies and injured to nearby hospital. Further probe was underway.