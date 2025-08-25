Three Killed In Traffic Accident In Karachi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Three people, including a woman, were killed in a traffic accident at the Drigh Road Underpass on Monday.
According to private news channel and rescue officials, a passenger bus hit two motorcycles after the bikes slipped due to heavy rain and mud.
Three people died on the spot, while a woman was injured.
Police said the bus was seized from Natha Khan and the driver was arrested. The injured woman was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
