Three Killed In Two Accidents In Faisalabad

Tue 03rd December 2019 | 02:59 PM

Three killed in two accidents in Faisalabad

Three persons were killed in two different accidents near here Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) Three persons were killed in two different accidents near here Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, a speeding bus collided with Vigo Dala near patrolling police post Pensera at Gojra Road.

As a result two persons travelling in Vigo Dala identified as Tanveer Ahmed and Liaqat Ali were killed on the spot.

In other accident, Muhammad Ajmal was killed when his motorcycle rammed into a roadside electricity pole near Al-Manzoor Colony,Mueedwala at Rajana Road.

