Three killed in van, truck collision in Larkana

LARKANA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th December, 2019) At least three people were killed and eight other sustained injuries when a van collided with a truck parked on the roadside near Dargha Noorpur Sharif at the Larkana Bypass.The ill-fated van was on its way to Larkana from Sukkar when it collided with the truck.

According to eye-witnesses the accident occurred due to over-speeding and was so severe that three persons died on the spot and eight other were wounded.Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Civil Hospital Gambat. According to rescue sources, two of the injured were identified as Najaf Hassan and Riaz Mangi.