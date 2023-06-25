Three killed in various incidents

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :As many as three people including a woman were killed in different incidents in various parts of Attock and Taxila on Sunday, police and hospital sources said.

In the first incident, the body of a woman was found from her house near Railway crossing on Bassal road in the limits of Attock City Police Station. Police while quoting the family members of the deceased, have said that the woman identified as Bint-e-Muhammad was living alone at her house and she was not responding on her phone. After breaking of her room in the presence of police, her dead body was found which was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

In another incident, a man drowned in Gazi Brotha water channel near Hazro.

Hospital sources said that Saqib Khan, a resident of village Nartopa went to water channel to beat the heat where he was drowned. Later, his body was retrieved by local volunteers.

Separately, a driver of mini truck lost his life when a speedy truck rammed into his vehicle on Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway (M-1) near Hassanabdal.

Police said that driver Adil Hussain while driving his mini truck recklessly rammed into a truck from its rare. As a result, the driver of the ill-fated truck lost his life.

Police arrested the mini truck driver.