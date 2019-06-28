UrduPoint.com
Three Killed In Various Incidents In Rajanpur

Fri 28th June 2019

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :A man and his son were killed in an accident while another was electrocuted in the district on Friday.

According to the police, a passenger van was on the way to Lahore from Rajanpur when it collided with an auto-rickshaw near Muhammadpur.

Resultantly, rickshaw driver Abdul Hakeem and his six-year-old son Muhammad Aqib died on the spot while the driver fled.

In another incident, Muhammad Akram of Basaywala was electrocuted.

More Stories From Pakistan

