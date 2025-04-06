Open Menu

Three Killed In Vehari Trailer Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2025 | 10:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) A motorcyclist and his wife, along with their young daughter died instantly when a speeding trailer collided with their bike in Karampur District Vehari on Sunday morning.

Rescue sources reported that a speeding trailer was responsible for the fatal accident in Vehari, claiming the lives of three family members, private news channel reported.

Upon receiving notification of the accident, rescue teams and local police promptly responded to the scene, arriving at the site to initiate relief and investigation efforts.

The authorities worked to secure the area, provide assistance and gather details surrounding the tragic incident.

Meanwhile, law enforcement officials began to investigate the circumstances leading up to the accident, including the role of the speeding trailer.

