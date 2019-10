Three persons including a woman were killed when unidentified persons open firing near Rehman pura in Daska on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Three persons including a woman were killed when unidentified persons open firing near Rehman pura in Daska on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred on the road side, after the incident the suspect persons fled from the scene.

The police reached at the spot and shifted bodies to Daska hospital.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.