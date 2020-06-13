UrduPoint.com
Three Killed Including A Woman In Firing, Road Mishaps

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 12:41 AM

Three people including a woman killed in firing and road mishap incidents, said police and hospital sources on Friday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Three people including a woman killed in firing and road mishap incidents, said police and hospital sources on Friday.

The first incident of firing occurred in the limit of Daraban Police Station when a youth namely Muhammad Waqar resident of Shamia village Tehsil Daraban Kalan was allegedly shot dead by Nizamuddin son of Ghulam Mustfa and his son Fahim residents of Panjan Shah.

The motive of the killing is said to be illicit terms by the killed youth with the daughter of Nizamudin.

The police registered the case on the report of Habibulah son of Zulfiqar, the brother of Waqar.

In another firing incident which took place in the limit of Nawab Police Station Paniala, one Ghulam Akbar was killed.

The killing was an outcome of old enmity.

Meanwhile, a woman was killed and her two minor children were injured in a road mishap.

According to police, one Musharaf Ali Rajput Resident of Dera city told police that he along with his wife and two children was on way back from Pharpur when a speedy passenger bus hit his motor-bike on Chashma Road leaving his wife and two children injured critically. He told police that his wife succumbed to injuries on way to hospital while both the children were admitted in DHQ hospital Dera in unstable condition.

