Three killed, multiple injured in accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Three passengers were killed and 17 others sustained injuries when a passenger bus plunged into the river Nowshera Jadeed in Bahawalpur on Tuesday morning.

According to the rescue officials, an overspeeding passenger bus overturned and plunged into the river leaving three killed and 17 others injured, a private news channel reported.

The rescue personnel shifted the injured to the Bahawal Victoria Hospital.