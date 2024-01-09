Open Menu

Three Killed, Multiple Injured In Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Three killed, multiple injured in accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Three passengers were killed and 17 others sustained injuries when a passenger bus plunged into the river Nowshera Jadeed in Bahawalpur on Tuesday morning.

According to the rescue officials, an overspeeding passenger bus overturned and plunged into the river leaving three killed and 17 others injured, a private news channel reported.

The rescue personnel shifted the injured to the Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Victoria Bahawalpur Nowshera

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2024

1 hour ago
 Inter-regional volleyball championship concludes

Inter-regional volleyball championship concludes

11 hours ago
 Lula fetes democracy a year after Brazil capital r ..

Lula fetes democracy a year after Brazil capital riots

11 hours ago
 Mushaal blasts Modi govt for subjecting Kashmiris ..

Mushaal blasts Modi govt for subjecting Kashmiris to collective punishment like ..

11 hours ago
 Jan welcomes SC decision

Jan welcomes SC decision

11 hours ago
Bilawal highlights PPP's dedication beyond politic ..

Bilawal highlights PPP's dedication beyond political gains

11 hours ago
 Politicians laud SC verdict of ending lifelong dis ..

Politicians laud SC verdict of ending lifelong disqualification

11 hours ago
 Woman attempts suicide

Woman attempts suicide

11 hours ago
 11 killed, 1012 injured in 958 RTCs in Punjab

11 killed, 1012 injured in 958 RTCs in Punjab

11 hours ago
 White House rejects calls for defense chief to go

White House rejects calls for defense chief to go

11 hours ago
 DC's Hazara division launched polio eradication ca ..

DC's Hazara division launched polio eradication campaign

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan