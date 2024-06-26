Open Menu

Three Killed, Nine Injured In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Three killed, nine injured in road accident

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Three persons including two women were killed while nine others sustained serious injuries in a collision between passenger bus and wagon near Kot Mithan police check post on Wednesday.

According to “Incident Commander Rescue 1122, Dr Muhammad Aslam, a passenger bus was heading towards Rajanpur when a speeding wagon collided with the bus near Kot Mithan Police check post while saving a motorcyclist. As a result of the collision, 38-year old Nazim Hussain and two unknown women were died at the spot while another nine passengers Kahlid, Abida Perven, Abadullah, Mohsin, Sohail, Shehzadi Bibi, Zaffar, Babar and Muhammad Anas sustained serious injuries.

He informed that the bodies and injured have been shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Rajanpur for medical treatment where doctors have declared four injured critical.

Police concerned have also started the investigations into the incident.

APP/ahj/thh

