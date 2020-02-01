Three killed, nine injured when roof of a seminary collapsed in Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Three persons were killed and nine injured when roof of an under constructive seminary collapsed in Badh Ber area on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Three persons were killed and nine injured when roof of an under constructive seminary collapsed in Badh Ber area on Saturday.

The spokesperson said that Rescue 1122 team comprising on 30 personnel with heavy machinery reached soon to the place Badh Ber Bridg near Spin Mosque and retreated nine persons came under the debris of roof.

The rescue team prided first aid treatment to six persons and three others were shifted to nearby hospital in critical condition.