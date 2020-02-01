UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed, Nine Injured When Roof Of A Seminary Collapsed In Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 04:21 PM

Three killed, nine injured when roof of a seminary collapsed in Peshawar

Three persons were killed and nine injured when roof of an under constructive seminary collapsed in Badh Ber area on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Three persons were killed and nine injured when roof of an under constructive seminary collapsed in Badh Ber area on Saturday.

The spokesperson said that Rescue 1122 team comprising on 30 personnel with heavy machinery reached soon to the place Badh Ber Bridg near Spin Mosque and retreated nine persons came under the debris of roof.

The rescue team prided first aid treatment to six persons and three others were shifted to nearby hospital in critical condition.

Related Topics

Injured Rescue 1122 Mosque

Recent Stories

Regal Automobiles Industries Limited kick-starts t ..

43 seconds ago

RECALL: DEWA’s robust infrastructure is key to D ..

7 minutes ago

House collapsed leaving 2 killed, 9 injured D I Kh ..

39 seconds ago

Efforts afoot to Coronavirus challenges Dr Zafar M ..

42 seconds ago

Indian troops martyr 21 Kashmiris in Jan 2020

43 seconds ago

Justice Project Pakistan (JPP) conducts training ..

45 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.