Three killed on road

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Three people were killed and two others injured in two accidents near here on Saturday.

The police said Muhammad Yaqoob, Aitzaz and Abu Bakar were travelling on a motorcycle when it collided with a parked tractot trolly.

Resultantly, Yaqoob and Aitzaz died on the spot while Abu Bakar was shifted to a local hospital.

Meanwhile, Rehan with his daughter Zuhran Bibi was moving towards Sham Kot when a speeding rickshaw hit the bike. As a result, Zuhran died on the spot while Rehan was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chunian.