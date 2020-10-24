UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed On Road

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 11:00 AM

Three killed on road

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Three people were killed and two others injured in two accidents near here on Saturday.

The police said Muhammad Yaqoob, Aitzaz and Abu Bakar were travelling on a motorcycle when it collided with a parked tractot trolly.

Resultantly, Yaqoob and Aitzaz died on the spot while Abu Bakar was shifted to a local hospital.

Meanwhile, Rehan with his daughter Zuhran Bibi was moving towards Sham Kot when a speeding rickshaw hit the bike. As a result, Zuhran died on the spot while Rehan was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chunian.

Related Topics

Injured Police Died Chunian

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 October 2020

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi’s iconic landmarks lit up with World P ..

10 hours ago

Kremlin Unaware Yet What Trump Meant When Speaking ..

11 hours ago

Libya's NOC Plans to Increase Daily Oil Production ..

11 hours ago

Pompeo Stressed to Azerbaijan, Armenia Top Diploma ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.