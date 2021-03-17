UrduPoint.com
Three Killed On Road

Wed 17th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

Three killed on road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Three people, including a Dolphin official, were killed while another was injured in an accident on Raiwind Road here on Wednesday.

The police said the Dolphin officials were on patrolling when a speeding motorcycle hit them.

As a result, official Tauseef died on the spot while the other was injured and shifted to ahospital.

The two motorcyclists also died on the spot whose identity could not be ascertained.

Accident Injured Raiwind Police Road Died

