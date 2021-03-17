Three Killed On Road
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Three people, including a Dolphin official, were killed while another was injured in an accident on Raiwind Road here on Wednesday.
The police said the Dolphin officials were on patrolling when a speeding motorcycle hit them.
As a result, official Tauseef died on the spot while the other was injured and shifted to ahospital.
The two motorcyclists also died on the spot whose identity could not be ascertained.