Three killed on road

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Three people, including a Dolphin official, were killed while another was injured in an accident on Raiwind Road here on Wednesday.

The police said the Dolphin officials were on patrolling when a speeding motorcycle hit them.

As a result, official Tauseef died on the spot while the other was injured and shifted to ahospital.

The two motorcyclists also died on the spot whose identity could not be ascertained.