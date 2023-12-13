Three killed on road

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Three people were killed while another was injured in two accidents here

on Wednesday.

Police said Waqar, his wife Kaneez and daughter Fatima were travelling on a donkey-cart

when a recklessly driven bus hit it near Mitha Luk village.

As a result, Mumtaz and his wife died on the spot while his daughter suffered injuries while

the bus driver fled away.

In another accident, Muhammad Shahid of Block-4 Sargodha was killed when a rashly driven

vehicle hit his motorcycle near Kirana Hills on Faisalabad Road.