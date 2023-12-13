Three Killed On Road
Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2023 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Three people were killed while another was injured in two accidents here
on Wednesday.
Police said Waqar, his wife Kaneez and daughter Fatima were travelling on a donkey-cart
when a recklessly driven bus hit it near Mitha Luk village.
As a result, Mumtaz and his wife died on the spot while his daughter suffered injuries while
the bus driver fled away.
In another accident, Muhammad Shahid of Block-4 Sargodha was killed when a rashly driven
vehicle hit his motorcycle near Kirana Hills on Faisalabad Road.