Three Killed On Road In Muzaffargarh
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 09:01 PM
Three people, including a child, were killed while another was injured in an accident here on Saturday
According to Rescue 1122, the victims were travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding truck hit them near Sonki embankment Muzaffargarh Multan Road.
As a result, they died on the spot and bodies were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital while the Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to a hospital.