Three killed on road in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Three people, including a child, were killed while another was injured in an accident here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, the victims were travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding truck hit them near Sonki embankment Muzaffargarh Multan Road.

As a result, they died on the spot and bodies were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital while the Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to a hospital.