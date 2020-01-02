Three Killed On Road In Okara
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 05:18 PM
A man and his two sons were killed in an accident on the National Highway near Chak Joray here on Thursday
According to the Rescue 1122, Mulazim Hussain of Chorasta Mian Khan along with his sons, Faisal and Ali were traveling on a motorcycle when a speeding car hit the bike.