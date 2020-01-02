UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed On Road In Okara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 05:18 PM

Three killed on road in Okara

A man and his two sons were killed in an accident on the National Highway near Chak Joray here on Thursday

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) : A man and his two sons were killed in an accident on the National Highway near Chak Joray here on Thursday.

According to the Rescue 1122, Mulazim Hussain of Chorasta Mian Khan along with his sons, Faisal and Ali were traveling on a motorcycle when a speeding car hit the bike.

As a result, Mulazim, Faisal and Ali died on the spot.

Related Topics

Accident Car Died Man Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Central China province exports mushrooms to Russia ..

11 minutes ago

Supreme Court (SC) dismisses bail plea of an accus ..

11 minutes ago

Local Bodies' deptt bans cadre change, personal up ..

11 minutes ago

Dadu's 17-year-old Aamir Ali, a symbol of determin ..

11 minutes ago

26 gamblers arrested in police raid in Rawalpindi

7 minutes ago

Govt seeks suspension of judgment in army chief's ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.