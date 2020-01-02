Three killed on road in Okara

(@FahadShabbir)

A man and his two sons were killed in an accident on the National Highway near Chak Joray here on Thursday

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) : A man and his two sons were killed in an accident on the National Highway near Chak Joray here on Thursday.

According to the Rescue 1122, Mulazim Hussain of Chorasta Mian Khan along with his sons, Faisal and Ali were traveling on a motorcycle when a speeding car hit the bike.

As a result, Mulazim, Faisal and Ali died on the spot.