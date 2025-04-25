Three killed on road in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Three people, including two women, lost their lives and seven others were injured when two trucks overturned during an overtaking attempt on Kandiwal Road in Sargodha on Friday.

According to rescue officials, the deceased and the injured belong to the same family and were heading toward Sargodha from Hassan Abdaal for domestic work.

The dead were identified as Nazia Bibi (30), Jan Khan, resident of Hassan Abdaal, Sumair (20), wife of Irfan, resident of same locality and another person. The injured were identified as Suleman, son of Jan Khan, Nouman, Yameen and others.

The injured and bodies were shifted to hospital for fulfillment of legal requirements. Police were investigating the incident for further action.