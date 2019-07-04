Three killed on road in Sargodha

Three people were killed while another was injured in accidents in Jhaal Chakian and Kalor Kot police limits

The police said Maqbool Ahmad of Chak 40/NB along with his nephew Shan Ali was travelling on a motorcycle on Sargodha-Khushab Road when a recklessly driven vehicle hit it near Ludewala By-pass, killing the both on the spot.

In another accident, a speeding bus hit and killed motorcyclist Muhammad Khan and injured Kalsoom near village Fazil.