UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed On Road In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:50 PM

Three killed on road in Sargodha

Three people were killed while another was injured in accidents in Jhaal Chakian and Kalor Kot police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Three people were killed while another was injured in accidents in Jhaal Chakian and Kalor Kot police limits.

The police said Maqbool Ahmad of Chak 40/NB along with his nephew Shan Ali was travelling on a motorcycle on Sargodha-Khushab Road when a recklessly driven vehicle hit it near Ludewala By-pass, killing the both on the spot.

In another accident, a speeding bus hit and killed motorcyclist Muhammad Khan and injured Kalsoom near village Fazil.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Road Vehicle

Recent Stories

Woman burns husband to death in Mardan

4 minutes ago

Commission constituted to address issues of affect ..

4 minutes ago

President IIUI terms role of Dawah Academy pivotal ..

4 minutes ago

Teenager drowns in canal in Sialkot

2 minutes ago

Ambassador of China calls on Chief Organiser PTI S ..

2 minutes ago

Estonian Leader Congratulates Trump on Independenc ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.