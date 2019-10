(@FahadShabbir)

Three members of a family were killed when a bus hit a motorcycle near Uggoki-Sialkot late Thursday night

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Three members of a family were killed when a bus hit a motorcycle near Uggoki-Sialkot late Thursday night.

The ploice said the bus driver fled while victims were identified as Hafeezan Bibi, 55, her son Husnain Ali,22, and grand-son Subhan, 3, who were laid to rest in their native graveyard in Sambrial on Friday.

The police have started investigation.