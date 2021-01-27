UrduPoint.com
Three Killed, One Hurt After Vehicle Falls Into Ditch In Jamshoro

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 09:40 AM

Three killed, one hurt after vehicle falls into ditch in Jamshoro

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :At least three persons were killed and one another was got sustained injuries when the car fell into a ditch after a horrifying collision with a passenger coach at Indus Highway in Jamshoro District on Wednesday.

As per details, Rescue sources said that the accident has occurred on Indus highway, when the Passenger coach hit a car due to over-speeding and car plunged into a ditch, private news channels reported.

As a result, three people were killed while one other sustained injured.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the accident site immediately and began a rescue operation.

Rescue sources added that the family in the car was travelling to Larkana from Karachi.

More Stories From Pakistan

