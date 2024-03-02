Three Killed, One Infant Injured After Roof Collapse
Published March 02, 2024
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Three persons of the family were killed while one infant got injured when the roof of the house caved-in due to the mudslide falling on the house in Taalsha Molikhat, Rescue 1122 official confirmed the incident here on Saturday.
According to initial reports, four people were trapped under debris after a collapse, responding to which emergency responders arrived on the scene.
Rescue 1122 teams conducted a continuous search and rescue operation for three hours and thirty minutes. The rescue teams recovered four people buried under the debris during the rescue and search operation and shifted them to Category D Hospital Talash.
The doctors confirmed the death of the four persons of a family.
Those killed in the roof collapsed include, Zahid, son of Sher Mullah, age 25 years, Saknanagari Bala.
Talash, Wife Zahid age 23 years, Harira age 5 years, whereas child Arham aged three years got head injuries.
Director General Rescue 1122, Dr. Khateer Ahmed has stated that Rain Relief Operations continued without any break in different areas across the province, Officials of the Rescue 1122 said here. Rescue 1122 services and facilities are continuing in daily emergencies, including rain, he said .
7 people were killed and 5 injured due to the ongoing rain in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since last day. The victims include 5 children, a woman and a man.
Several animals also died during the incidents of roof collapse. Those incidents occurred in Peshawar, Lower Dir and Bajaur.
Financial losses were also caused due to the collapse of roofs in various districts.
